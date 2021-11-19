Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is a late-clinical stage cell therapy company. It involved in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation, certain severe autoimmune diseases and certain severe non-malignant blood, immune and metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TALS. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ TALS opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70. Talaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $19.82.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $10,032,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $78,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,047,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $367,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

