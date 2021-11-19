BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the October 14th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BETRF opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.78. BetterLife Pharma has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Get BetterLife Pharma alerts:

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for BetterLife Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetterLife Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.