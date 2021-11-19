LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €161.60 by The Goldman Sachs Group

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been given a €161.60 ($190.12) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($185.88) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, October 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LEG Immobilien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €144.15 ($169.58).

Shares of LEG opened at €128.70 ($151.41) on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($115.88). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €128.04 and a 200-day moving average of €126.67.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

