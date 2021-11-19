Short Interest in Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Drops By 33.3%

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have commented on BOSSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.56. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $13.57.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.