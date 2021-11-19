Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.99

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.99 and last traded at $52.61, with a volume of 297536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.18.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average is $46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.67%.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 1,663.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

