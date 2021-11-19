Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,853 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 175.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,055,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,941,000 after buying an additional 671,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,469,000 after buying an additional 104,520 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 133.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after buying an additional 253,467 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 31.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth about $11,511,000. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQM. Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $63.02 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average of $51.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.