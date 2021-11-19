Cross Research Lowers Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) to Hold

Cross Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.13.
DM opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. Desktop Metal has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a current ratio of 9.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67.
Desktop Metal Company Profile
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.
