Cross Research Lowers Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) to Hold

Cross Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.13.

DM opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. Desktop Metal has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a current ratio of 9.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DM. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at $3,282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 338.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 43,311 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 33,786 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth $2,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

