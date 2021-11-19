Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 632 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $91.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $91.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

