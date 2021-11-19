First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the October 14th total of 247,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 876,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $36.70 and a one year high of $52.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.80.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,323,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,473 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,595,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,837,000 after buying an additional 1,857,413 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,260,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,707,000 after buying an additional 1,013,077 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,477,000 after purchasing an additional 973,598 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 85.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,920,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,269,000 after purchasing an additional 884,855 shares during the period.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.