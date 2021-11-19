Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Toast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Toast will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($2.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.89). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Toast.

TOST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Toast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.11.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. Toast has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.21.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Toast during the third quarter worth $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast during the third quarter worth $41,000. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

