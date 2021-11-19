Lethean (LTHN) Trading Up 21.2% This Week

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar. Lethean has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $312.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,933.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,211.06 or 0.07268761 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $216.65 or 0.00373963 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $572.13 or 0.00987559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00087191 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.17 or 0.00407648 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007536 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.32 or 0.00264640 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

