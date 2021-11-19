DeFi Yield Protocol Price Tops $0.68 (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.68 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 28% lower against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001176 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00070827 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00073059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00093593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,174.39 or 0.07205462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,314.21 or 0.98930665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,141,274 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

