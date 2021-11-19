F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) had its price objective reduced by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $27.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FSTX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F-star Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.43.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FSTX opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. F-star Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 million. Equities research analysts forecast that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $15,045,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $7,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 244,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 1,159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 407,622 shares during the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.