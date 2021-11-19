Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:UNCY opened at $2.55 on Thursday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.26). On average, analysts anticipate that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNCY. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

