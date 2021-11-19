Bank of America Boosts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $164.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $142.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 25.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WSM. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.70.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $218.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.68. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $97.92 and a twelve month high of $222.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $501,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $3,130,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $10,375,864. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

