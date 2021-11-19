Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Upgraded at Capital One Financial

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00. Capital One Financial‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CEQP. UBS Group upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

NYSE:CEQP opened at $27.81 on Friday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 3.34.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $3,914,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $20,441,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,243,000 after acquiring an additional 195,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,862,000 after acquiring an additional 279,909 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

