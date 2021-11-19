Addison Capital Co Invests $217,000 in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Addison Capital Co bought a new position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of York Water by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 817,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of York Water by 18.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 281,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,771,000 after acquiring an additional 43,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of York Water by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 12,359 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of York Water by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of York Water by 8.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

York Water stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The York Water Company has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.35 million, a PE ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average is $48.33.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). York Water had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.1874 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is 59.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

About York Water

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

