Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.40 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $142.86 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $427.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

