Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Shares Purchased by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned 0.37% of Beam Global worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Beam Global by 14.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the first quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

BEEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BEEM opened at $28.11 on Friday. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $188.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.07 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.45.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Global Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

