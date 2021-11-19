Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.2% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 90,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,412.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,043 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 162,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,359,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCSH opened at $81.65 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.54 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.