David W. Heinzmann Sells 4,224 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,224 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.67, for a total transaction of $1,375,630.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LFUS stock opened at $329.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.02 and a 200-day moving average of $271.06. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.02 and a 12-month high of $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.12%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

