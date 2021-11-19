SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 893 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $405.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.68. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $406.54.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

