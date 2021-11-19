Addison Capital Co Raises Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Addison Capital Co grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up about 2.2% of Addison Capital Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

Shares of STZ opened at $237.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.78. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.13 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.