hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.38

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.44. hopTo shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 1,309 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.00.

hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. hopTo had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter.

hopTo, Inc engages in the development of application publishing software, which includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software. It offers GO-Global, which is an application access solution for use and resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions and others.

