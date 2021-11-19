FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.970-$3.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.84 billion-$22.84 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FUJIFILM from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

FUJIY stock opened at $79.26 on Friday. FUJIFILM has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $91.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.13 and a 200-day moving average of $76.19.

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

