Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $9.70 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $9.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $143.60 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $280.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. CLSA dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HSBC dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alibaba Group stock. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.