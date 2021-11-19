Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $9.70 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $9.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $143.60 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $280.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. CLSA dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HSBC dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.27.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
