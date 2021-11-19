State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 141.3% during the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $255.75 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.16 and a twelve month high of $486.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 77.27, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.71.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total transaction of $778,081.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,697 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,093 over the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.