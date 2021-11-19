CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $431,000 Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,153 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $991,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 97,685 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.77.

CI opened at $218.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.09.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

