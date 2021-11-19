State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 726 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Global Payments by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Global Payments by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global Payments by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,847,000 after acquiring an additional 85,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 937,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,815,000 after acquiring an additional 25,561 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $126.85 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.56 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.55%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPN. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.65.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

