Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $234,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in McKesson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 4.0% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 2.1% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $236,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,450 shares of company stock valued at $13,983,640. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCK. Argus raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.25.

Shares of MCK opened at $225.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $168.88 and a 1-year high of $227.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.55.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

