Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,594 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,074,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,298,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Range Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 850,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Range Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Range Resources by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 810,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after buying an additional 250,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RRC. Stifel Nicolaus raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Range Resources from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.95.

Range Resources stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $26.48.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

