State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 467,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,442,000 after buying an additional 59,169 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 118.8% in the second quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,703,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 31.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 29,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $115.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.64 and its 200 day moving average is $122.34. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

Several brokerages have commented on DFS. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.32.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

