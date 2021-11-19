Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,034 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Evergy were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of EVRG opened at $65.07 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.25.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In related news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews bought 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $501,401.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C John Wilder purchased 19,840 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,263,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 157,753 shares of company stock worth $10,013,998. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.