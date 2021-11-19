Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 34.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBI stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is -66.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBI. B. Riley raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

