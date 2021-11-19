Citigroup Cuts Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Price Target to $39.00

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATHM. Bank of America cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.48.

ATHM stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.20. Autohome has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.75 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autohome will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Autohome by 17.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 31,144 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 96,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 64,209 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Autohome by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 45,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

