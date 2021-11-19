Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

NASDAQ:OCUP opened at $3.52 on Thursday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. Equities analysts predict that Ocuphire Pharma will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay Pepose purchased 12,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $59,997.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter worth about $1,738,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 53.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 208.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 53,329 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

