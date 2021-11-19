Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.70. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $20.29 and a 52 week high of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $654.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, Director Peter D. Horst acquired 2,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,638 shares of company stock worth $1,034,292 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 576.5% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 507,900 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 78,951 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.7% during the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 206,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 46,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 33.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 157,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 39,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 242.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 36,403 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

