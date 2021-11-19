Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AVAH. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.57.

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Afshar purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bain Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,002,337,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 67.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,335,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,788 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,456,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,838,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 7.7% during the third quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,877,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,101,000 after acquiring an additional 277,888 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

