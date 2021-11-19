Robert W. Baird Upgrades OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) to “Outperform”

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $60.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist cut their price objective on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $53.90 on Friday. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $56.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.69. The company has a market cap of $810.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 3.59.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,372 shares of company stock worth $2,506,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter worth $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 30.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 200.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.