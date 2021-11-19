Robert W. Baird Upgrades OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) to “Outperform”

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $60.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist cut their price objective on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.
NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $53.90 on Friday. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $56.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.69. The company has a market cap of $810.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 3.59.
In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,372 shares of company stock worth $2,506,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter worth $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 30.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 200.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.