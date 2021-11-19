BlackRock World Mining Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 5.50 (LON:BRWM)

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Friday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BRWM opened at GBX 551.79 ($7.21) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 435 ($5.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 699.21 ($9.14). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 545.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 594.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.68.

In other news, insider David Cheyne acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.38) per share, with a total value of £62,150 ($81,199.37).

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

