Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akumin Inc. is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services principally in the United States. The company’s imaging procedures include MRI, CT, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, mammography and other interventional procedures. Akumin Inc. is based in PLANTATION, Fla. “

Get Akumin alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AKU. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Clarus Securities lifted their price target on Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

AKU opened at $1.84 on Thursday. Akumin has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Akumin by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Akumin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Akumin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akumin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Akumin by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 1,565,711 shares in the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akumin (AKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.