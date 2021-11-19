Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $27.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPID. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

