Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing the investigational new drug etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. The company’s lead product candidate consists of MSP-2017, a nasal spray. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Montréal, Canada. “
NASDAQ MIST opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $188.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 3.58.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIST. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 850,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 147,767 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,980,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after buying an additional 143,855 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $649,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 34,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.
Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.