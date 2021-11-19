Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing the investigational new drug etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. The company’s lead product candidate consists of MSP-2017, a nasal spray. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Montréal, Canada. “

NASDAQ MIST opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $188.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 3.58.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIST. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 850,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 147,767 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,980,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after buying an additional 143,855 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $649,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 34,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

