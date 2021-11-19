Nimiq Price Down 23.9% This Week (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $57.63 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,608.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,193.57 or 0.07279454 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $215.46 or 0.00374004 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $570.53 or 0.00990366 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00087296 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.64 or 0.00409031 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007444 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.78 or 0.00265196 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,206,740,192 coins and its circulating supply is 8,592,490,192 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

