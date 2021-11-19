Pizza Trading Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Pizza has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $171,929.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007444 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.54 or 0.00311656 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007521 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.22 or 0.00686040 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001331 BTC.

About Pizza

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

