Analysts Set ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target at $332.70

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $332.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $398.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,467. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

