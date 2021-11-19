Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) versus Datalex (OTCMKTS:DLEXY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Datalex (OTCMKTS:DLEXY) and Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Datalex and Sumitomo Chemical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datalex $28.07 million 0.05 -$6.48 million N/A N/A Sumitomo Chemical $20.66 billion 0.40 $415.89 million $3.74 6.66

Sumitomo Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Datalex.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Datalex and Sumitomo Chemical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datalex 0 0 0 0 N/A Sumitomo Chemical 0 2 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Datalex has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumitomo Chemical has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Sumitomo Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Datalex and Sumitomo Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datalex N/A N/A N/A Sumitomo Chemical 5.40% 9.12% 3.39%

Summary

Sumitomo Chemical beats Datalex on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Datalex Company Profile

Datalex plc develops and sells various distribution and retailing software products and solutions to the airline industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E-Business and TPF Consulting. Its digital commerce platform allows to optimize the retailing of offers and to complete retail transactions from start to finish across various digital sales channels. The company also delivers professional and hosting services; and provides online payment processing connectivity services, as well as provides IT consultancy services to airlines. Datalex plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products. The Energy & Functional Materials Sector manufactures and sells battery parts, engineering plastics, synthetic rubber, dye, addition agent, chemical and aluminum products. The IT-Related Chemicals segment sells optical products, color filters, semiconductor processing materials, compound semiconductor materials, and battery components. The Health and Crop Sciences segment distributes fertilizers, pesticides, insecticides, tropical infectious disease control materials, and feed additives. The Pharmaceuticals segment develops and sells ethical pharmaceuticals, radiopharmaceutical, and radiation therapy equipment. The Others segment provides supply of electrical power and steam, design, engineering and construction services for chemical plants, transportation and warehousing services, and conduct of materials and envi

