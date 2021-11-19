More Coin (MORE) Price Hits $0.0513 on Top Exchanges

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded 20% higher against the dollar. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0513 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a market capitalization of $102,593.18 and $758.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00049298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.69 or 0.00223395 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00089713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin (MORE) is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

