First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives $204.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $219.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $128.60 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.01. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 165,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,206,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,784,000 after purchasing an additional 41,941 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 50.1% during the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 76,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 72.5% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 150.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.