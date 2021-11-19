Head-To-Head Analysis: Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) and Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) and Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and Great Western Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgewater Bancshares $120.67 million 4.40 $27.19 million $1.32 14.34 Great Western Bancorp $491.71 million 4.05 $203.26 million $3.67 9.83

Great Western Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgewater Bancshares. Great Western Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridgewater Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Western Bancorp has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and Great Western Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgewater Bancshares 29.17% 15.08% 1.37% Great Western Bancorp 41.34% 17.97% 1.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.7% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of Great Western Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Great Western Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bridgewater Bancshares and Great Western Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgewater Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Great Western Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

Bridgewater Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.94%. Great Western Bancorp has a consensus target price of $31.67, indicating a potential downside of 12.26%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than Great Western Bancorp.

Summary

Great Western Bancorp beats Bridgewater Bancshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

